Very tragic, extend deepest condolences: MEA on Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) As a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs termed it a "very tragic accident" and extended condolences to the people who lost their loved ones in the accident.

According to Air India, the flight to Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national on board.

The MEA is in touch with authorities at the relevant embassies since there were nationals of a few other countries also on the flight AI171, it is learnt.

The ill-fated plane crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire, in one of the country's worst aviation disasters.

"What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. And, we extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. There are, I understand, several foreigners also. Those updates you will receive from relevant departments, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India and others," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly briefing here.

Asked about more details, he said it is still an "evolving situation" and rescue operations are on.

"So, we will have to wait a little more time for exact details to be put out," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "deeply shocked" to learn about the crash of the Air India flight.

The external affairs minister is currently in Europe on an official visit.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families," Jaishankar posted on X.

There was no official count of those killed even hours after the twin-engine wide-bodied aircraft -- Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- crashed in the city's civil hospital and BJ Medical College outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport perimeter.

The 11-year-old aircraft could be seen from miles away, losing altitude rapidly and combusting in a fiery blaze that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

US aircraft maker Boeing said the company is in contact with Air India.

"We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders, and all affected," Boeing Airplanes posted on X.

Canada's flag carrier, Air Canada, in a post on X, said, "Our thoughts and sympathies extend to all those affected by flight AI171. Air Canada stands ready to assist our Star Alliance partner Air India." KND Hours after the crash, the British High Commission in India said it is working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support.

"We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," the British High Commission here said in a brief statement on its official X handle.

In its post, the High Commission also shared a link to its travel advisory.

The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi also expressed its deepest condolences.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims," it said on X.

The Indian Embassy in Lisbon in Portugal, said it is shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident. The embassy said it will render all required assistance to the families concerned.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead, according to BJP leader C R Patil. There were also reports of one passenger identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh and seated on 11A of the ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171) having survived miraculously. PTI KND RHL