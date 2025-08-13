Very tragic: Prez Murmu on Rajasthan road accident

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan is very tragic and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

A pickup van crashed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 11 people, including seven children, and injuring eight, police said.

The passengers of the pickup van were returning to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah after visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples when the accident occurred on the Manoharpur highway, they said.

"The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, is very tragic. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV DIV DIV