Very very unfortunate: Annamalai on Vinesh's Olympics disqualification

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday described as "very very unfortunate," Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the ongoing Paris Olympics as she was overweight.

The episode has robbed the country of a medal in wrestling, with a silver secured, owing to her appearance in the final, while she could have bagged gold, he told reporters here.

He recalled she had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route to the finals.

"This is very very unfortunate, makes our hearts heavy," he said about Phogat's disqualification, even as he pointed out that she worked hard and reduced weight.

She has been now 'hospitalised,' following dehydration, he said. Phogat had to be taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration earlier in the day.

The whole of India, including Tamil Nadu was standing by her, Annamalai said.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in the French capital, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She was found overweight by 100 gm. PTI SA SA ROH