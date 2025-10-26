Vessel ''Sindhu'' completes maiden round trip to India''s only active volcano in Andamans

Port Blair, Oct 26 (PTI) In a bid to promote tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, passenger vessel 'Sindhu' has successfully completed its maiden voyage to Barren Island, the only active volcano in the Indian subcontinent, and returned to Haddo Wharf here, an official said on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar flagged off the ship around 9 pm on October 24.

Nearly 140 km away from Port Blair by sea, the uninhabited Barren Island lies at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

"The ship returned safely with all tourists and school children on Saturday. This is the first time the union territory administration has launched this service for travellers to visit the island," Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar told PTI.

There will be two such trips, which will be operated every month, offering islanders and tourists an opportunity to witness one of nature's most awe-inspiring sights, amid the scenic water of the Andaman Sea, he said.

The vessel 'Sindhu', with a carrying capacity of 500 passengers, sailed almost at full capacity, including 125 government school students drawn from different parts of the archipelago.

"Watching the volcano from just a few nautical miles away is amazing," one of the travellers, Archana Devi, said.

Tourists Monideepa Chowdhury and S Pillai thanked crew members of the ship for a wonderful trip.

"Love Andaman. The staffers were extremely courteous, the vessel was clean, and the food was delicious. Looking forward to undertaking the next journey on board Sindhu," Chowdhury said.

The vessel started sailing from Haddo Wharf on Friday evening, and in the early hours of the next day, passengers enjoyed the breathtaking sight as the island's active volcano came into view with a red glow on its crest, according to a statement.

The next morning, the ship circled the island, offering all passengers a stunning panorama of volcanic splendour and the sunrise over the sea, it said.

"The vessel began its return voyage at 8 am, and reached Port Blair around 3 pm on Saturday, marking the end of an extraordinary and historic voyage," the chief secretary said.

There are four categories of accommodation in the vessel.

While 'Coral Suite' and 'Reef Suite' will cost around Rs 8,310 and Rs 6,340 per head, respectively, 'Island Breeze' and 'Lagoon' will cost around Rs 4,290 and Rs 3,180 per head.

Food will be provided for the entire round voyage for an additional charge of Rs 2,000 per passenger.

This new service marks a pivotal development in the tourism sector in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the chief secretary said. PTI SN BDC