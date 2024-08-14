Vet team treks 22 km to save over 600 goats and sheep in remote Himachal village

Shimla, Aug 14 (PTI) A four-member team led by a veterinarian trekked 20 km to reach Gaddi shepherds to save hundreds of goats and sheep from a respiratory disease in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, officials said on Wednesday.

A three-day camp was set up at Batal from August 3-6 for treating the ailing livestock in the remote Bindi Padhar grazing area near Chandratal, a statement issued here said.

The sheep and goats had developed lung congestion and respiratory issues, to respond to which the shepherds crossed several streams without proper safety equipment for seeking help.

Upon information about the outbreak, a specialised team led by Veterinary Officer Dr Anurag, who was accompanied by pharmacist Amar Singh and two attendants -- Roshan Lal and Kujang Thilley -- was dispatched from Keylong to Batal, the release said.

Dr Amitabh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, who supervised the entire planning and execution, said after reaching the Bindi Padhar grazing area, the team inspected over 2,000 goats and treated over 600 sick goats, it added.

They also monitored the health of 13 herds over the three days and physically examined them.

Anurag said the team focused on treating goats that were severely ill by arranging immediate medical facilities and vaccines, which led to a noticeable improvement in the condition of the animals.

The Gaddi shepherds appreciated the efforts of the veterinary team, saying their livestock could have suffered significant losses without the timely medical assistance, the release added.

The Gaddis are traditionally a pastoral community known for their nomadic lifestyle, herding sheep and goats. PTI BPL RPA