Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee dies

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee breathed her last at her home here on Tuesday night, her family said.

She was 88.

Chatterjee was suffering from cancer for a long time. She spent months in the ICCU of a hospital before being discharged, as doctors advised that she be kept at home under the supervision of nurses at this stage, a spokesperson from the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum informed.

In a career spanning over five decades, Chatterjee acted in more than 100 films, including critically acclaimed and popular titles such as 'Thagini', 'Manjari Opera', and 'Alo'.

She also acted in popular TV serials such as 'Bhutu', 'Boron', 'Durga Durgeshari' to name a few.

Her last television appearance was in the serial 'Gita LLB', during the filming of which she fell seriously ill.

Chatterjee had also been a regular in stage plays during her younger days.

Condoling her death, actor Bhaswar Chatterjee said, "She had been experiencing a lot of physical pain lately." He said despite falling health and advanced age, her craft was irreplaceable.