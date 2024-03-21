Veteran BJD leader Damodar Rout 'critical'

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) Veteran BJD leader and seven-time MLA Damodar Rout is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and his condition is "critical", a family member said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Rout, 81, is almost in a “brain dead” state, his son and MLA Sambit Routray said.

Routray said his father, a former minister, suffered a cardiac arrest on March 18.

Initially, the family members took him to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar around 3 am, but later shifted him to a private hospital.

Advertisment

“The doctors at the Capital Hospital did not provide CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) during the crisis situation despite several requests,” Routray alleged.

He claimed there was a delay of 15 to 20 minutes in shifting his father to a private hospital during which he developed extensive damage in brain cells due to lack of oxygen supply.

“My father’s heart started functioning after he was administered CPR at the private hospital, but his brain is not functioning. His condition is very critical,” Routray said.

Meanwhile, Director of Capital Hospital, L D Sahoo said: “Dr Rout was provided with immediate treatment, and he was referred to another hospital as there was no renal department expert in our hospital. Dr Rout was not in a condition to be treated with CPR. We have done our best for his treatment.” “Concerned over the health condition of Shree Damodar Rout. Wish his speedy recovery and long life,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a post on X. PTI AAM AAM RBT