Veteran BJP leader Advani hoists tricolour at home in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani on Friday hoisted the national flag to mark 79th Independence Day at his residence in Lodhi Estate.

Advani, 97, hoisted the tricolour in the presence of his family members, staff and security personnel deployed at his residence, sources close to him said.

The flag was hoisted in the middle of intermittent rain.

Advani has been hoisting the tricolour at his residence on Independence Day for the past several years.

The BJP veteran has not been keeping well for some time now, and had been hospitalised in the recent past. PTI PK ARI