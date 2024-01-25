Veteran BJP leader Hari Shankar Bhabra passes away

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Assembly speaker and veteran BJP leader Hari Shankar Bhabra died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 96.

His body was kept at the party office where party leaders paid him floral tributes.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani condoled the demise of Bhabra, who was the assembly speaker from 1990 to 1994.

Bhabra also served as deputy chief minister from 1994 to 1998.

In his condolence message, the governor said Bhabra had deep faith in parliamentary traditions.

"He was a strong advocate of accountability towards the common people, governance and purity in politics. His demise is an irreparable loss," he said.

The chief minister said Bhabra was an embodiment of purity, transparency and honesty in public life. PTI SDA DV DV