Veteran Congress leader and former Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal dies at 97

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former governor of Gujarat Kamla Beniwal died at a private hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.

She was 97.

Beniwal was admitted to the hospital after a brief illness. One of her family members said the funeral will be held on Thursday.

Apart from Gujarat, Beniwal also served as governor of Tripura and Mizoram.

She was also the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, apart from holding other posts in the state government and the Congress party. PTI SDA RPA