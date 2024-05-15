Veteran Congress leader Dambarudhar Ulaka dies at 86

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha minister Dambarudhar Ulaka died of old age-related ailments, family sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

He was 86.

Ulaka breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night.

Family sources said Ulaka's funeral will be held at his birthplace Bankili in Rayagada district.

He was elected to Odisha Assembly 5 times on Congress ticket from Bissam-Cuttack seat in Rayagada district. He represented the seat in 1974, 1977, 1995, 2004 and 2009.

The veteran leader's son Nilamadhab Ulaka is contesting the elections from the Bissam-Cuttack assembly segment as an independent after being denied ticket by the Congress. PTI AAM AAM RG