Veteran CPI(M) leader Basudeb Acharia passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Veteran CPI(M) leader Basudeb Acharia, who was elected to Parliament nine times, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday due to ill health. He was 81.

Acharia was suffering from respiratory and other health issues and the end came at about 1 PM on Monday, CPI(M) Telangana state committee member D G Narasimha Rao said.

Acharia was staying in Hyderabad with his family members. His wife predeceased him, Narasimha Rao said.

The body would be flown to West Bengal where the funeral would take place, he said.

Acharia is survived by two daughters and a son.

CPI(M) Telangana state committee condoled the death of Acharia.

Narasimha Rao and CITU leader M Saibabu paid homage to the mortal remains of the departed leader, a CPI(M) release said. PTI SJR SJR SS