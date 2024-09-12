Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

New Delhi: Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), passed away today at the age of 72 in New Delhi.

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of pneumonia-like chest infection.

Yechury, a prominent figure in Indian politics known for his sharp critiques of government policies and his advocacy for leftist ideologies, succumbed to complications from a respiratory illness after being on life support at AIIMS Delhi.

Sitaram Yechury's political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to Marxist principles, which he defended with vigour both within and outside the Parliament. His tenure as the General Secretary of CPI(M) was notable for his efforts to unify the Left forces in India, aiming to counter what he described as the "communal agenda" and "neo-liberal economic policies" of successive central governments.

Born into a family with strong political roots, Yechury's career in politics was almost predestined. He rose through the ranks of the CPI(M) to become one of its most recognizable faces, often seen engaging in debates with leaders across the political spectrum.