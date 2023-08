Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Veteran CPI(M) leader Surjya Kanta Mishra was admitted to a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain, a senior official said.

Mishra, the former state secretary of the CPI(M), was admitted to the SSKM hospital with chest pain, he said. "Doctors are examining him at the moment. His condition is stable," the official said.

Mishra, 74, held several portfolios in the Left Front government, including Health.