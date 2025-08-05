Veteran farmer leader Satyapal Malik dies at 79

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Veteran farmer leader Satyapal Malik, whose political career spanned five decades and several parties, and who held multiple high-profile gubernatorial posts, died on Tuesday.

He was 79.

Malik, who had held the positions of governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Satyapal Malik Ji. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the news of the demise of the "farmer-friendly" leader is extremely saddening.

"He continued to fearlessly and boldly hold a mirror of truth to those in power. My deepest condolences to the grieving family and supporters," Kharge said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of former Governor Satyapal Malik ji." "I will always remember him as a person who, until his last moment, fearlessly spoke the truth and advocated for the interests of the people. I express my deepest condolences to his family, supporters, and well-wishers," Gandhi said.

Several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, expressed grief at the demise of Malik.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said in his condolence message, "My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace." Ghulam Nabi Azad, also a former chief minister of the erstwhile state, said Malik's contribution to public life will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satyapal Malik, former governor and senior public servant. His contribution to public life will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Azad, the chief of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said in his condolence message, "My deepest condolences to the family of Satya Pal Malik, who passed away today. May his soul rest in eternal peace".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened over the demise of Malik, who became famous in Indian politics by "uttering some truths, which few dare to do".

"My condolences to his family, friends, and followers. Satya Pal ji spoke bravely in support of Indian farmers' protests and in support of some unpleasant truth involved in case of the Pulwama attack. Such courage deserves our salute, and I offer that salute again today. May his soul rest in peace," she said in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the demise of Satyapal Malik is "extremely sad".

"May God grant peace to his soul. Deep condolences to the grieving family. Heartfelt tribute!" he said in a message on X.

Malik served as the governor of four states -- Bihar (2017), Jammu and Kashmir (2018), Goa (2019), and Meghalaya (2020). He was also given the additional charge to serve as the governor of Odisha for a brief period.

However, his most impactful assignment commenced in August 2018, when he was named the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Though he rose to prominence as a loyalist in the BJP, his recent years have been characterised by his vociferous condemnation of the central government's policies, reworking his public image from that of a seasoned administrator to that of a vocal dissident.

The tenure saw two significant events -- the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, and the August 5, 2019, revocation of Article 370 and the division of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Malik was the last governor of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Coincidentally, he took his last breath on the sixth anniversary of the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370.

Malik stirred a huge controversy after alleging that he was offered a bribe to clear files of two major projects in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned the BJP-led central government over issues related to farmers and the Pulwama terror attack, among others.

The CBI, which took over the probe into the two issues flagged by Malik, had filed a charge sheet against him in May this year in one of the cases about the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru hydropower project.

According to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Malik was in the ICU for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments.

"It is with deep regret that we confirm the demise of Satyapal Malik, who had been receiving intensive care at our facility," the RML authorities said in a statement.

The patient had a longstanding history of diabetic kidney disease, hypertension, and other chronic health issues, including morbid obesity and obstructive sleep apnea, it said.

Malik was admitted to the hospital at 12.04 pm on May 11 with a complicated urinary tract infection. He subsequently developed refractory septic shock secondary to urinary tract infection, hospital-acquired pneumonia, and multi-organ dysfunction, the statement said.

"Despite all appropriate and aggressive medical interventions, including multiple antibiotics and cytosorb 2 sessions, including ventilatory support and critical care management, his condition continued to deteriorate," it said.

"He also developed disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and acute kidney injury due to chronic kidney disease, needing multiple hemodialysis sessions. Malik sadly passed away on 5 August 2025 at 1.12 pm," the statement said. PTI ABS SKL PLB RT RHL