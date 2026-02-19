Veteran journalist K Govindan Kutty no more

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) Veteran journalist and author K Govindan Kutty died at his residence here after a brief illness on February 18, family sources said.

Govindan Kutty, 81, is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Kutty, known as KGK in the journalists’ circle, had a deep knowledge of politics in Kerala and at the national level and had a notable career as reporter and editor in Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi.

He was the journalist who broke the news of the air crash involving the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai in 1977 at Jorhat in Assam.

He was one of the journalists who first reported the news of internal fissures in the monolithic structure of the CPI(M) in Kerala in the 1980s, which later led to the expulsion of its firebrand leader M V Raghavan in 1986 and a split in the party.

His journalistic writing at the peak of his career with the ‘Indian Express’ was a model to young journalists of the period. His fluent, yet sharp prose had attracted and moulded many aspiring young scribes.

Kutty, who had a long and distinguished career with Indian Express and India Today, had also authored ten books in English and Malayalam.

His notable works include “An Intimate Story,” biography of former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan and “A Wasted Death: Rise and Fall of Rajan Pillai,” biography of ‘Biscuit King’ Rajan Pillai.

He also authored the political biographies of former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran and former state Finance Minister K M Mani. His Malayalam work, “Kalakshepam” (Time Pass) had also won critical acclaim.

In a message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Govindan Kutty. PTI MVG MVG ROH