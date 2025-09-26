Veteran journalist M L Kotru passes away

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Veteran journalist M L Kotru, former Resident Editor of The Statesman and a mentor to a generation of journalists, passed away in Gurugram late Thursday night.

The nonagenarian Kotru also served as the India correspondent of The Sunday Times, London.

He contributed to a number of publications in Jammu and Kashmir, his home state.

Kotru was actively involved with the Press Club of India and the Press Association.

He was the author of 'The Kashmir Story' published in 1994 and the editor of 'Asia '72: official guide'.

"PCI is deeply saddened at the demise of veteran journalist and former Editor of The Statesman, ML Kotru. During his nearly six-decade-long stint in media, Mr Kotru mentored generations of journalists," the Press Club of India said in a post on X.

"His passing away is an irreparable loss to journalism. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him," it said. PTI SKU HIG