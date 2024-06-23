Veteran journalist Muralidhar Reddy dies after brief illness

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Veteran journalist B Muralidhar Reddy, who worked in The Hindu for several decades during which he was also its Pakistan and Sri Lanka correspondent, has died. He was 64.

Reddy passed away at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday night after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife Aparna Srivastava, a former PTI journalist, and son Manan.

In his years with The Hindu, Reddy covered several beats, including politics.

Reddy was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) about three months ago. It's a rare condition that affects the motor nerves or neurons, which eventually degenerate and die causing all muscles to become weaker and weaker. There is no known cure for MND.

As Reddy's condition worsened, he was put on ventilator about a month ago. He lost consciousness two weeks ago after a cardiac arrest, and was in a coma until he breathed his last. PTI MIN DV DV