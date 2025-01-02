Veteran journalist S Jayachandran Nair dies at 85

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned writer and senior journalist S Jayachandran Nair, known for redefining Malayalam magazine journalism with a focus on literature and culture, passed away on Thursday.

He died at 2.30 pm while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a hospital in Bengaluru, sources close to him said.

He was 85 and is survived by wife and two children.

Nair authored numerous books, including his autobiography 'Ente Pradakshina Vazhikal,' which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2012.

His work 'Mounaprararthana Pole,' a study of filmmaker G Aravindan, won the National Award for Best Book on Cinema in 2018.

He also wrote the scripts for the award-winning film Piravi directed by Shaji N Karun.

Born in Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram district, Nair began his career with the Kaumudi weekly under the editorship of K Balakrishnan.

He later worked with Malayalarajyam, Kerala Janatha, and Kerala Kaumudi.

In 1975, he joined Kalakaumudi Weekly as associate editor and later became its editor.

In 1997, when the New Indian Express Group launched Samakalika Malayalam Weekly, he became its editor, holding the position until 2013.

Nair received several accolades, including the K Balakrishnan Memorial Award, M V Pylee Journalism Award, and the C H Mohammed Koya Award.

Condoling Nair's demise, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described him as a remarkable individual who made invaluable contributions to literature, cinema, and literary journalism.

His literary studies were noteworthy, particularly his contributions related to the film Piravi, which garnered national attention, Vijayan said.

Nair's demise is a significant loss to the literary and journalistic world, he added.