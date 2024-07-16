Veteran Kannada theatre artiste and film personality Sadananda Suvarna no more

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jul 16 (PTI) Veteran Kannada theatre and film personality Sadananda Suvarna passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 due to age-related illness, family sources said.

Suvarna, who wrote and directed hundreds of successful plays on the Kannada Tulu stage, produced movies like 'Ghatashraddha', 'Kubi' and 'Iyala' and serials like 'Gudde Bhuta'.

He was very active in Mumbai theatre as an actor, dramatist, and experimental director. He joined Mangaluru theatre at a young age and left the golden mark of his creative talent here.

He directed plays such as 'Urulu', 'Court Martial', 'Maley nintha mele' and others.

Suvarna was considered a unique theatre visionary who also raised hundreds of young and old artists who have enriched the theatre and cinema in Karnataka.

Suvarna's contribution to the amateur theatre in Mumbai and Mangalore is unique.

Karnataka Government had recently honoured him with the prestigious B V Karanta Award.

D Seethalakshmi Karkikodi, who was the editor of the Mangaluru edition of 'Vijaya Karnataka' magazine, received a doctorate by submitting her research paper "Ranga Jangaman Sadananda Suvarna" to the University of Mumbai.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his condolence message stated that he was saddened to hear the news of the death of veteran stage actor, and film director-producer Sadananda Suvarna.

His film 'Ghatashraddha' directed by KP Purnachandra Tejaswi based on the story 'Kubi and Iyala' both won national and state awards. Many talented actors and actresses from Suvarna's ‘Rangagaradi’, who directed hundreds of Kannada and Tulu dramas, have made a living in the art world.

"I also share in the grief of Sadananda Suvarna's disciples and fans who have lost him," he said.