Veteran Kerala woman journalist dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Senior journalist and writer Thulasi Bhaskaran, died following a brief illness at a private hospital here on Monday, family sources said. She was 77.

Hailing from nearby Nedumangadu, Bhaskaran began her decades-long career in journalism as a sub-editor trainee at the Kochi unit of Deshabhimani, the mouthpiece of the ruling CPI (M). She served as first women news editor of this newspaper.

The veteran was in charge of "She," a special publication brought out by the newspaper since 1989 and became the news editor of the Thiruvananthapuram edition of the daily in the later years.

Even after retiring from the service in September 2008, she continued her writing career by penning two books and seven translations.

Thulasi Bhaskaran was also serving as the administrative panel member of the famous Sree Padmansbhaswamy Temple here.

The late CPI(M) leader C Bhaskaran was her husband. She is survived by their son Dinesh Bhaskar. Another son, Manesh Bhaskaran, predeceased her, according to family sources. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her demise. PTI LGK ADB