Veteran local leaders quit Sena (UBT) and join Eknath Shinde-led party

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Some veteran local leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Lalbaug-Parel area of central Mumbai on Friday joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Veteran Shiv Sainiks Vishwanath Khatate, Vijay (Nat) Kalgutkar, and Kashitai Koli, along with 25 others from Parel-Bhoiwada, have "rejoined" the Shiv Sena. They were earlier with the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Shinde-led party said.

"Their homecoming delivers a strong boost to the party's strength ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, dealing a major setback to the Sena (UBT)," it said.

Khatate, a Shiv Sainik from party founder Balasaheb Thackeray's era, played a key role in establishing the party's base in Dadar-Parel. Kalgutkar and Koli have also been instrumental in strengthening Shiv Sena's organisational foundation over the years, it said.

They joined the party in the presence of the party's chief leader Shinde.

In a related development, Ravi Garud, the Maharashtra state president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and a key figure in the Ambedkarite movement, formally joined the party.

Additionally, Mahendra Bhagat and Pradosh Mhatre, members of the Kongaon gram panchayat in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district, aligned with the Shiv Sena, bringing with them a strong base of supporters, the party said. PTI PR NP