Veteran Malayalam literary critic M K Sanu dies at 98

Kochi, Aug 2 (PTI) Eminent Malayalam literary critic, academic, writer, orator, and former legislator M K Sanu passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 98.

Sanu had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit for the past few days after his health deteriorated, they said.

Popularly known as "Sanu Mash" in Kerala’s cultural circles, he was a revered teacher, mentor, and guide to generations of students.

Born in Thumpoly in the coastal Alappuzha district, Sanu was a first-rank holder in his postgraduate Malayalam studies. He began his career as a schoolteacher and later served as a faculty member in several prestigious colleges in the state.

His literary journey began with the publication of his first book, 'Anchu Shastra Nayakanmar' in 1958. He became a prominent voice in Malayalam literary criticism with his first work in the genre, published in 1960.

Sanu also made significant contributions to biographical literature.

Over his decades-long writing career, he authored more than 40 books, noted for their poetic language and intellectual depth.

He received several prestigious honours, including the Kerala and Central Sahitya Akademi Awards, the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, and the Vayalar Award.

Sanu’s writing was deeply influenced by Leftist ideologies and the teachings of saint and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who propagated the message of “one caste, one religion, one God for mankind.” His autobiography, 'Karmagathi', remains a favourite among Malayalam literary readers.

In 1987, Sanu contested the Assembly election from the Ernakulam constituency as a Left-backed independent candidate. However, he did not pursue an active political career and later distanced himself from electoral politics.

He also served in various capacities, including as chairman of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Sanu is survived by his wife and children.

Condolences poured in from various quarters, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

“Saddened by the demise of Prof M K Sanu, a towering figure in Malayalam literature and public life. Through his writings, teachings, and public engagements, he inspired generations and left an indelible mark on Kerala’s cultural landscape. May his soul attain mukti,” Arlekar said in his condolence message. PTI LGK SSK