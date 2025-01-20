Veteran Naga journo Zumvü stresses on shifting landscape of media

Kohima, Jan 20 (PTI) Veteran journalist and chairman of Sovima Village Council, Sebastian Zumvu on Monday stressed on the shifting landscape of journalism, highlighting the growing influence of YouTubers.

Advertisment

Addressing the 24th Foundation Day of the Kohima Press Club (KPC), Zumvü said social media platforms and YouTube have revolutionised news consumption.

"Today, it's common to know all the news the evening before it appears in the papers," he said "Just because someone has a mobile phone and a camera doesn't mean they are a journalist," he said, stressing the need for some level of oversight in the rapidly evolving media space.

Kohima Press Club, president Alice Yhoshü expressed gratitude to the state government for allocating a plot of land in the New Secretariat area for the Kohima Press Club building. PTI NBS NBS RG