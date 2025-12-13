Veteran Odia journalist Dulal Mishra dies in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Veteran Odia journalist Dulal Mishra died at a state-run hospital here on Saturday, family members said.

Mishra, 83, was suffering from old age-related aliments.

He is survived by two sons, while his wife had predeceased Mishra in 2024.

Belonging to a Bengali family, Mishra had covered the 1971 India-Pakistan war from the battlefield as a reporter of a Cuttack-based daily. He was also the editor of 'Dinalipi', published from Bhubaneswar and 'Aji Kaili' from Balasore.

Mishra was also instrumental in launching around a dozen small newspapers in the state.