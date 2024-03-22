Veteran Odisha politician Damodor Rout dies at 81

Bhubaneswar: Veteran leader Damodor Rout died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday, his family said.

Rout, 81, is survived by his son Sambit Routray, the BJD MLA of Paradip, and daughter Pritinanda, a corporator of Bhubaneswar. Rout's wife Snehalata Mohapatra, a retired school teacher, had died earlier.

Rout was admitted to the hospital on March 18 after a heart attack and was on a ventilator. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday.

Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several noted personalities expressed their grief over Rout's demise.

A veterinary doctor by profession, he had joined politics in the 1970s after being influenced by the legendary Biju Patnaik. He was first elected to the assembly in 1977.

He has been an MLA seven times -- five times from Erasama in Jagatsinghpur and twice from Paradip. He also held several important portfolios as a minister in the governments headed by both Biju Patnaik and his son Naveen Patnaik.

He joined the BJP in 2019 after his expulsion from the BJD for "anti-party" activities. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Erasama-Balikuda seat.

His expulsion was revoked on January 1 this year, following which he returned to the BJD.

In a post on X, the chief minister said Rout's works for the service of the people will always be remembered.

"I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Dal leader and former minister Damodor Rout. This is an irreparable loss to Odisha politics. His work for the service of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and my condolences to the bereaved family members," he said.

ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜନୀତିରେ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା ତଥା ଉନ୍ନତି ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 22, 2024

The Raj Bhavan said that the governor has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former minister.

Rout's family said that his mortal remains will be consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri.