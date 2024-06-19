Veteran photojournalist Nisar Ahmed no more

Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) Veteran photojournalist Nisar Ahmed, who extensively covered Kashmir over the past three decades, died here on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Ahmed was admitted to the SMHS hospital here on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated and breathed his last this morning, his family said.

The photojournalist was not keeping well for past couple of years.

Ahmad was working with national English daily The Hindu for the past three decades.

Various journalists' organisations and political parties have condoled Ahmad's demise. PTI MIJ AS AS