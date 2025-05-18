Veteran photojournalist P V Sivakumar passes away

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Photojournalist and former Senior Special News Photographer of The Hindu and Businessline, P V Sivakumar, passed away here on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

Sivakumar, who was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by the state government of undivided Andhra Pradesh, collapsed in the washroom of his house in Photographers Colony, Banjara Hills.

He was rushed to a nearby super-speciality hospital, where doctors tried to revive him. He was declared dead at 3 pm, his friends and colleagues said.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Sivakumar joined the Indian Express in 1985 and moved to the Visakhapatnam edition of The Hindu in 1993. Later, he was transferred to Hyderabad.

He worked with The Hindu and Businessline and took voluntary retirement in 2015.