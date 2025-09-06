Veteran photojournalist Subhash Chander Malhotra dies of cardiac arrest

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Veteran photojournalist Subhash Chander Malhotra, a former editor of PTI's photo service whose 40-year career spanned major political, sporting and social events, died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 78.

Malhotra, who leaves behind a rich legacy in the world of Indian photojournalism, is survived by his wife Geeta, son, daughter and grandson.

He was admitted to the National Heart Institute here on August 24 with acute left ventricular failure, doctors at the hospital said.

Malhotra joined Press Trust of India (PTI) in 1987 at a time the agency was expanding its visual news coverage.

He helped create a vast pan-India network of photojournalists that helped establish PTI Photos as a dominant visual wire service.

In his condolence message, PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi said, "Subhash Malhotra leaves an enormous void in the world of photojournalism. Beyond his professional achievements, he will be remembered for his generosity, humility and incredible friendliness." "Subhash nurtured and built PTI's photo service, and made it the best in the country. We owe him so much. No amount of praise will do justice to the contribution he made to PTI's growth. We are all devastated by this tragic news," he added.

Malhotra celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary just three weeks ago, an occasion that brought together all his well wishers, friends, family and professional contacts.

His political assignments spanned across the tenures of prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi. He also covered mega sports events, including the Olympics.

He superannuated from PTI in 2016 as senior photo editor.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a freelance photographer for then president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.