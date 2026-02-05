Veteran poet Loknath Yashwant to be president of 20th Vidrohi Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Nanded, Feb 5 (PTI) Veteran poet, writer and translator Loknath Yashwant has been elected as the president of the 20th Vidrohi Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held in Nanded from February 28 to March 1.

Making the announcement, state president Vidrohi Cultural Movement Pratima Pardeshi and reception committee chairman Rahul Pradhan said Yashwant will take charge from Dr Ashok Rana, who presided over the 19th conference held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Vidrohi Cultural Movement has consistently advocated equality across all spheres of life, Pardeshi said, adding that mainstream literary conferences today have become instruments of inequality-driven cultural politics.

"Loknath Yashwant as a leading voice in Marathi poetry who has consistently brought the pain and struggles of Dalits, oppressed and exploited communities to the centre of literary discourse. Writing for over five decades, his poetry has significantly transformed the social and ideological landscape of contemporary Marathi literature," she added.

His poetry reflects a rational and progressive vision, challenging oppressive traditions and expressing a revolutionary commitment to humanity and social justice, and his sharp satire and self-criticism boldly confront authoritarian power structures, Pardeshi said.

Loknath Yashwant has published five poetry collections, namely 'Aata Houn Jau Dya', 'Ani Shevti Kay Zale?', 'Punha Chaal Karuya', 'Baaki Sarva Theek Aahe' and 'He Tar Honar Hote He'.

His works have been adapted into solo performances, one-act plays. Yashwant has also translated works of renowned poets Mansoor Ejaz Josh and Nida Fazli, as well as short stories of Saadat Hasan Manto, into Marathi, along with translating poems of Baburao Bagul into Hindi. PTI COR BNM