Veteran politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig rejoins PDP on Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's eighth death anniversary

Srinagar: Veteran politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Sunday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti, sources said.

Baig joined the party during a function organised by the PDP to commemorate the eighth death anniversary of party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also offered fatiha (special prayers) at the mausoleum of Sayeed at Bijbhera in the south Kashmir district.

"Baig has returned to the PDP," party spokesperson Mohit Bhan told PTI.

Baig, who was a co-founder of the PDP in late 1990s, was made the party's patron following Sayeed's death in 2016.

A former deputy chief minister, Baig quit the party in 2020 and was tipped to join the People's Conference led by Sajad Lone.

While Baig's wife Safina joined Lone's party, the former Lok Sabha member from Baramulla did not make an official announcement about his status.

Baig's return to PDP assumes significance as it comes less than four months ahead of Lok Sabha elections.