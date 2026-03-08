Veteran PTI journalist Ramasamy no more

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Veteran journalist and former Regional Manager of PTI, S Ramasamy, died here on Sunday, family sources said.

Ramasamy (74) is survived by wife and daughter.

He died following age-related complications.

Affectionately known as 'SR' in journalistic and PTI circles, he joined the principal news agency in 1978 and put in three decades of service, primarily covering top political parties of Tamil Nadu, the DMK, AIADMK and others.

He was known to have enjoyed good personal rapport with most yesteryear political leaders of the state.

Many serving and retired journalists recall Ramasamy as an affable person. He was particularly known for his calm working style even under high-pressure situations.

The final rites will be held later on Sunday, family sources added. PTI SA ROH