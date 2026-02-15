Veteran RSS activist Thakur Ram Singh will continue to inspire coming generations: JP Nadda

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 15 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Sunday said Thakur Ram Singh was a personality who would continue to inspire generations, as he addressed a function marking the veteran RSS activist’s 111th birth anniversary in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.

Nadda said the research institute at Neri in Hamirpur has been rendering yeoman service in documenting India’s history, and credited Thakur Ram Singh for nurturing the institution from its inception.

He unveiled a life-size statue of Thakur Ram Singh on the occasion. An exhibition was organised by the institute and several books were released, according to an official statement.

Remembering Thakur Ram Singh, he said, "Today we are celebrating the birth anniversary of a personality who will continue to inspire generations to come.” Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, the special guest at the event, said Thakur Ram Singh gave a new direction to the study of history and remained deeply committed to cultural preservation even at an advanced age.

The resolution he took to establish a research institute at the age of 88 is now bearing fruit, Dhumal said He said, “Thakur Ram Singh not only taught history but also gave it a new direction. His life is a beacon of light for all of us, inspiring us to remain connected to our culture, history, and values." Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Soni said Thakur Ram Singh’s writings helped shape Himachal Pradesh’s cultural consciousness and highlighted village-level history and folk traditions.

“Thakur Ram Singh spent a long time in Northeast India with the organisation plan. People there often say that he worked according to his surroundings,” Soni said.

He said the research institute is doing remarkable work in writing village history.

The chairman of the program, Professor Ishwar Sharan Vishwakarma, said, Thakur Ram Singh was a great man, who dedicated himself to history.

"Three major history compilation conferences were held under his leadership in 1994, 1995, and 1996," he added.