Veteran RSS leader Manubhai Kulkarni passes away at 88

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'pracharak' Madhav Vinayak Kulkarni, popularly known as Madhubhai, died in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. He was 88.

Kulkarni died at 12:30pm, sources said.

A few days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met him here when he was hospitalized, they added.

Kulkarni was born in Kolhapur on May 15, 1938 and pursued his school education in Chikodi located in Belgaum district of Karnataka before completing his matriculation from Kolhapur University. After completing a bachelor's degree from Mumbai, he worked in the sales tax department and then completed his B.Ed from Dayanand College in Solapur, sources said.

He became a 'pracharak' in 1962, served as Pune Mahanagar pracharak, Gujarat Prant pracharak and Akhil Bhartiya 'Bauddhik Pramukh' (Bhagyanagar) and was an executive committee member of RSS till 2015, sources said.

Post 2015, he resided in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His book 'Athato Jigyasa' written for young RSS volunteers was translated into multiple languages, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah enquired about his health earlier, sources said.

His body was donated to a private medical college in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. PTI AW BNM