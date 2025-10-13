Veteran scientist Tara Sankar Bandyopadhyay dies

Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Veteran scientist and educator Tara Sankar Bandyopadhyay died on Monday at a private hospital in Kolkata, a health department official said.

Bandyopadhyay, 78, is survived by his wife and three sons.

He died at the hospital after a prolonged illness.

He was a pioneering figure in popularising science in the eastern part of the country, the official said.

Bandyopadhyay served as the Principal Scientific Officer in West Bengal’s Department of Science and Technology and, before his retirement, held the position of Director at the Institute of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management.

He began his career at the Central Food Laboratory and also worked as a researcher at Haringhata Dairy, the official said.

Bandyopadhyay also served as a member of the state council of the West Bengal Science Forum and later as its lifelong advisor.

He was also the author of the popular book 'Alpo Khoroche Dorkari Khabar' (Essential Food at Low Cost) published by the forum. PTI SCH RBT