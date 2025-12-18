Veteran sculptor Ram Sutar no more; CM Fadnavis, his deputies pay tributes

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde on Thursday paid rich tributes to veteran sculptor and Padma Shri awardee Dr Ram Sutar, whose work brought global recognition to Indian sculpture.

Sutar passed away at his Noida residence late on Wednesday night at the age of 100.

In his condolence message, Fadnavis said Sutar’s demise marked the end of an era in the field of sculpture, noting that his creations were distinguished by their proportion and lifelike expression.

The chief minister recalled that he had recently visited Sutar’s residence in New Delhi to confer upon him the Maharashtra Bhushan award, and was deeply moved when the centenarian artist recited lines from the song “Maharashtra Majha” while accepting the honour.

Best known for monumental works such as the Statue of Unity depicting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the statue of V D Savarkar at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he remained actively engaged in his craft even at the age of 100. He was involved in work related to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said Sutar’s art would endure for generations and that every viewing of his sculptures would evoke his memory. He also spoke to the sculptor’s son, Anil Sutar, over the phone to offer condolences and said the state government stood with the bereaved family.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde expressed deep grief over the demise of Sutar, describing his passing as the end of a glorious era in Indian sculpture.

Calling Sutar a “Kohinoor of the world of sculpture”, Shinde said the veteran artist took Indian culture and the thoughts of great leaders to the global stage through his monumental works.

Shinde’s peer Ajit Pawar described Sutar’s passing as the end of a golden era in Indian sculpture.

In a condolence message, Pawar said Ram Sutar was the “Bhishmacharya of sculpture” whose contribution to the field would remain unmatched.

“The country has lost a highly talented sculptor who gave Indian memorial art global recognition,” Pawar said. PTI MR NR