Veteran socialist leader, freedom fighter Dr G G Parikh passes away at 101

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Veteran socialist leader and freedom fighter Dr G G Parikh, who founded a voluntary organisation dedicated to rural development and empowering marginalised communities, passed away at his residence in Mumbai early on Thursday.

He was 101 years old.

Parikh was the founder of Yusuf Meherally Centre (YMC) near Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district.

Talking to PTI, YMC's general secretary Madhukar Mohite said, Parikh is survived by a daughter and a grandson.

His body will be kept at Janata Kendra located near the RTO in Tardeo area of Mumbai Central (West) from 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday for people to pay homage. It will then be donated to the city-based J J Hospital, he said.

Besides taking part in the Indian freedom struggle, Parikh had also participated in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and the Goa Liberation Movement.

He was jailed for 10 months during the Quit India movement and was arrested for his activism during the Emergency.

Parikh turned 100 on December 30, 2023. PTI KK NP