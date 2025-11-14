Veteran Tamil film director V Sekhar dies at 72

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Veteran film director V Sekhar died at a hospital here on Friday, sources said.

The 72-year-old film maker was not keeping well for sometime and breathed his last on Friday evening, they said.

Sekhar is known for several popular family entertainers in 1990s, including 'Varavu Ettana, Selavu Pathana', 'Kalam Mari Pochu' 'Viraluku Etha Veekam', 'Onna Iruka Kathukanum'.

"He was admitted to the hospital on October 29. He breathed his last around 6pm" a source at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre told PTI.

Condolences poured in for Sekhar on social media.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news that V Sekhar one of the greated directors of the Tamil film industry, passed away today due to ill helath. The history of Tamil cinema cannot be written without V Sekhar," he wrote in a social media post.

Veteran film journalist Sreedhar Pillai remembered V Sekhar as a leading director of the 1990s known for his middle class family entertainers laced with comedy. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH