Veteran Telugu actress Krishnaveni dies at 100

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Veteran Telugu actress and producer C Krishnaveni died here on Sunday, Movie Artistes Association (MAA) Vice-President Madala Ravi said.

She was 100 years old.

Krishnaveni passed away due to age-related issues, Madala Ravi told PTI.

She is survived by her daughter.

Born in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, Krishnaveni debuted as an actress in 'Kacha Devayani' in 1938 and went on to act in over 40 movies.

She introduced former Chief Minister and versatile actor N T Rama Rao to the film industry through her film 'Mana Desam', in which she also acted.

She produced about a dozen movies including Bhisma and Daksha Yagnam, through her family-owned studio.

In recognition of her contributions to the film industry, she was honored with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2004.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled Krishnaveni's death.

Naidu in a post on 'X' said : "The death of the actress and film producer Krishnaveni saddens me. I pray to God to grant peace to the soul of Krishnaveni. Her service to the art world by introducing NTR to the film industry with the film 'Mana Desam' is unforgettable. I express my deepest condolences to her family members." PTI GDK VVK ROH