Veteran theatre artiste Yashwant Sardeshpande dies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Veteran theatre artiste Yashwant Sardeshpande, known for comic roles, died here on Monday.

He was 60.

According to his family, he suffered a heart attack. He arrived in Bengaluru this morning after a performance in Dharwad on Sunday.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai offered condolences and said with his passing, the Kannada theatre has indeed suffered a great loss.

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of renowned theatre artist Yashwant Sardeshpande. He had earned immense recognition through his comedy plays, and became especially famous for acting in and directing the play All the best," the former CM said in a post on 'X'.

"I pray that God gives strength to his family and admirers to bear this grief, and may his soul rest in peace, he added.