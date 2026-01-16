Veteran trade union leader, senior CPI(M) member Chandrashekhar Basu dies at 103

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Veteran trade union leader and senior CPI(M) member Chandrashekhar Basu died at his residence in Bidhannagar in the early hours of Friday, party sources said.

He was 103.

Basu, a pioneering figure in the insurance employees' movement and a former president and general secretary of the All India Insurance Employees' Association (AIIEA), breathed his last at around 3.30 am.

At the time of his death, Basu was the oldest member of the CPI(M), party sources said. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim expressed deep condolences over his demise. AIIEA general secretary Srikant Mishra also paid tribute to the veteran trade unionist.

Basu graduated from the University of Calcutta and soon became actively involved in the Left movement.

He joined Hindustan Insurance Company in 1944 and in the same year became a member of the undivided Communist Party, a membership he retained throughout his life, party sources said. Following the nationalisation of the insurance sector, Basu played a key role in organising insurance employees at the all-India level.

Party leaders said Basu remained active in the movement till the end of his life and had attended the all-India conference of insurance employees in Bhubaneswar barely ten days ago, where he addressed delegates for two days.

His mortal remains will be taken to Hindustan Building at around 2.30 pm for public homage, party sources added. PTI BSM RG