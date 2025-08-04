Veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren breaths his last at 81 after prolonged illness

Ranchi: JMM founder Shibu Soren, the veteran tribal leader who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, breathed his last on Monday.

He was 81.

Shibu Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," Hemant Soren posted on X.

आज मैं शून्य हो गया हूँ... — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2025

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die, while the state government declared a three-day state mourning following the former CM's demise.

Condolences came pouring in from across the country.

The mortal remains of the former Jharkhand chief minister will be brought to Ranchi from Delhi around 5.30 pm on Monday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said.

His body will be taken to his native village in Ramgarh district on Tuesday and his last rites will be performed there, the party said.

The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.

Adjourning the House sine die, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said, "Dishom Guru Shibu Soren left for heavenly abode today... His demise is not only an irreparable loss to Jharkhand but to the nation... He was known for his fight for the poor..."

The five-day monsoon session began on August 1.

The Jharkhand government declared a state mourning for three days as a mark of respect to Shibu Soren.

The government also cancelled all its scheduled programmes, including the state-level events, while all state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5, an official statement said.

Shibu Soren had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 19 under the care of Dr A K Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology. Dr Bhalla said Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8.56 am.

"He was suffering from kidney ailments, and had suffered a stroke a month and a half back. He was on life support for the last one month," the doctor said.

"Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Shibu Soren passed away peacefully on August 4, 2025, with his family by his bedside," the hospital said in a statement.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the JMM for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of Shibu Soren and said his demise was a big loss in the space of social justice.

She said in a post on X, "The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and the formation of the state of Jharkhand."

The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 4, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Shibu Soren was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.

He said on X, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden."

Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

"Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the PM added.

PM Modi also visited the hospital and paid tributes to the mortal remains of Shibu Soren.

"Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji," he said in a post on X.

Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji.@HemantSorenJMM@JMMKalpanaSoren pic.twitter.com/nUG9w56Umc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shibu Soren Ji, a prominent face in Indian politics who devoted his life to uplifting the marginalised and shaping Jharkhand's identity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shibu Soren Ji, a prominent face in Indian politics who devoted his life to uplifting the marginalised and shaping Jharkhand’s identity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 4, 2025

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and leaders cutting across party lines also condoled the death of the JMM patriarch.

"The demise of former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji is extremely sad and painful. He was a strong voice of tribal identity and rights. His contribution to society will remain unforgettable. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gangwar posted on X.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said Shibu Soren was a social reformer, besides being a politician.

"In his early life, he launched a crusade against money-lenders and had also fought for liquor prohibition. He received huge support for these two movements," Marandi said.

Among those who condoled the death were the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya and Telangana, namely Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Mohan Charan Majhi, M K Stalin, Conrad K Sangma and A Revanth Reddy, respectively.

Congress leader and former state president Rajesh Thakur said, "He was the voice of the poor, Dalit and the people of the state." Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said 'Guruji' was like a father to him and that his demise has created a void.

"He always fought for the exploited, deprived and tribals. He led a simple life. His loss is irreparable for Jharkhand. Guruji will be remembered forever," Das said.

Former chief minister Champai Soren, who was a close aide of Shibu Soren, said, "May Marang Buru give peace to the departed soul. I remember the moments spent with you during the Jharkhand movement, from the mountains, forests and remote villages to the Vidhan Sabha."

Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav said that the dream of a separate Jharkhand was realised only because of Shibu Soren's struggle.