Veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren dies at 81; tributes pour in from across country

Ranchi/New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder Shibu Soren, fondly known as ‘Dishom Guru’, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 81.

His demise marks the end of a defining political era — one that brought the tribal movement from the grassroots of Jharkhand to the forefront of national politics.

Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems and was on life support.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X.

The news of Soren's demise led to an outpouring of grief across political lines, with national leaders, state heads and party workers paying rich tributes to the JMM patriarch who played a pivotal role in the creation of Jharkhand.

President Droupadi Murmu who visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, described his death as a "big loss in the space of social justice," highlighting his lifelong efforts for tribal welfare and statehood for Jharkhand.

In a message on X, she noted his work at the grassroots and contributions as chief minister, Union minister, and parliamentarian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay his respects to the late leader, said in a post on X that Shibu Soren was a grassroots leader with unwavering dedication to the poor and tribal communities.

"He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden," Modi wrote, expressing deep sorrow and extending condolences to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the bereaved family.

Shibu Soren had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 19 under the care of Dr A K Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology.

Dr Bhalla said Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8.56 am.

"Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Shibu Soren passed away peacefully on August 4, 2025, with his family by his bedside," the hospital said in a statement.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the JMM for the past 38 years.

As a mark of respect, the Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning beginning August 4.

Most of the schools in Jharkhand are closed on Tuesday with many ensuring special prayers for peace to the departed soul.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day as a mark of respect following the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren.

The ongoing monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly, which began on August 1, was adjourned sine die following the announcement of his death.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said Soren's passing was an irreparable loss not only to Jharkhand but to the entire nation.

"He was known for his fight for the poor," Mahato said, expressing grief on behalf of the House.

Shibu Soren's mortal remains were flown to Ranchi in a special aircraft from Delhi, accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his legislator wife Kalpana Soren, and MLA brother Basant Soren.

A flower-decked open carriage carried the mortal remains from the airport to Soren's Morabadi residence in Ranchi, with the chief minister and his legislator brother Basant Soren seated beside his father's body throughout the procession.

CM Soren's wife and legislator Kalpana Soren was seen seated in the front of the vehicle and remarked.

"Everything has become desolate...Your struggle, your love, your convictions - this daughter of yours will never forget," she said." Earlier, those who paid tributes to the departed leader included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said Shibu Soren had struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of tribal communities in Jharkhand and that his humble nature allowed him to connect deeply with the masses.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called Soren a prominent face in Indian politics whose legacy of uplifting the marginalised would inspire future generations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Soren dedicated his life to the fight for a separate Jharkhand state and the rights of its people over water, forest and land.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called him a strong voice of tribal society who fought throughout his life for their rights and interests.

Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were among several leaders who paid tribute to Soren.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das also recalled Soren's role in the formation of Jharkhand and his efforts to uplift deprived and marginalised sections of society.

According to JMM sources, the body will be taken to Soren's native village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday, where his final rites will be performed with full state honours.

He served multiple terms as chief minister of Jharkhand and was a minister in the Union Cabinet.

Soren is survived by his wife Roopi Soren, sons including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Basant Soren, and other family members.

Meanwhile preparations are in full swing for the last rites of Shibu Soren at his native place Nemra in Ramgarh district, an official said.

Meanwhile preparations are in full swing for the last rites of Shibu Soren at his native place Nemra in Ramgarh district, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries has urged all shops and establishment owners to keep their premises shut till 1 pm on Tuesday as a mark of respect to Shibu Soren.