Veteran TV journalist Rajat Sharma elected NBDA president

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Veteran television journalist and India TV chairman Rajat Sharma was elected president of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association on Tuesday.

Sharma was unanimously elected president of the outfit representing major news networks at a meeting of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) board here, it said in a statement.

The NBDA is the largest organisation of news broadcasters and digital media in India, consisting of almost all major news networks.

After his election, Sharma said the news industry was at a critical juncture and the NBDA needed to collectively work together to advance the interests of the new genre, which was working under tremendous pressure.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that we are allowed to operate in a fearless atmosphere to deliver free and fair news," Sharma said.