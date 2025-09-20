Rajat Sharma re-elected president of News Broadcasters & Digital Association

New Delhi: Veteran television journalist Rajat Sharma has been re-elected unanimously as the president of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA).

At the board meeting of the NBDA held here on Friday, MV Shreyams Kumar, managing director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd was elected as vice president, and Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson and managing director of News24 Broadcast India Ltd, as the honorary treasurer.

The other members of the NBDA Board are: Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Network18 Media & Investments Limited; Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, TV Today Network Ltd; Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor, Zee Media Corporation Ltd; Dhruba Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network Pvt Ltd; I Venkat, Director, Eenadu Television Pvt Ltd; Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, New Delhi Television Ltd; Mahesh Kumar Rajaraman, Managing Director, Sun TV Network Ltd; and Rohit Gopakumar Velloli, CEO, TV Division, Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd.