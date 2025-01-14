Veterans can contribute to nation-building: Army Chief

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) The experience and commitment of armed forces veterans can be harnessed for nation-building, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a gathering of veterans on the 9th Veterans Day, Gen Dwivedi said the day has immense significance as it is meant to honor brave warriors who dedicated their lives to the service of the nation.

"It is a privilege to address and pay tribute to all of you, the valiant protectors of our country who continue to contribute to society even after retirement," he added.

India is progressing steadfastly towards realising the vision of becoming a developed nation, and active participation of every citizen is vital for this, the army chief said.

"If we consider the collective strength of our community, 24 lakh veterans, seven lakh Veer Naris, 28 lakh registered dependents, 12 lakh serving soldiers, their 24 lakh dependents, and 28 lakh other family members, it totals an incredible 1.25 crore. This human capital, enriched with experience, discipline and unwavering commitment, has the potential to make a significant impact on nation-building efforts," Gen Dwivedi said.

In line with this vision, the Indian Army is working with state governments, he said.

"Efforts are underway to expand the range of opportunities where ex-servicemen can contribute to various fields, reinforcing the foundation of nation-building," he added.

There are two aspects of this effort that need to be pursued in parallel, Gen Dwivedi further said.

"First, how the state can benefit from the inclusion of veterans in its work, and second, establishing a complementary relationship of recognition and contribution that creates a 'win-win' situation for both the veterans and the state government," he added.

Similar action is under consideration at the district level too, he said. "The concept has been discussed with some governors, who are themselves ex-servicemen, and the basic ideas behind the initiative have received their support," he said.

The success of this initiative depends on how effectively synergy is established among the veterans for inclusion and participation in collective projects, the Army chief further said.

This partnership is not a one-way street but a complementary relationship of recognition and payback, Gen Dwivedi said.

He urged veterans to continue to be the "pillar of change" and "ambassadors of transformation of the entire nation." "Your knowledge, patriotism and selfless service are invaluable to us. Become a guide for the younger generation and continue to teach them the values of discipline, patriotism and service," he said. PTI SPK KRK