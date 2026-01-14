Veterans Day celebrated at Pune Air Force Station

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday hailed the contribution of veterans, saying they are the source of inspiration for society and the nation.

Addressing around 4,000 armed forces veterans during the 10th Defence Forces Veterans Day celebrations at the Air Force Station, Pune, Lt Gen Seth said that veterans have given a large span of their lives to the service of the nation and Defence Forces Veterans Day is celebrated to honour their contributions.

Defence Forces Veterans Day is celebrated to honour the legacy and yeoman service of Late Field Marshal KM Cariapaa, OBE, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, who retired on this day in 1953.

A towering figure in India's military history, Field Marshal Cariappa led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline and patriotism. The day reaffirms the nation's deep respect and gratitude towards its veterans & strengthens the bond among the service personnel, veterans and citizens.

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted as a mark of homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Approximately 4,200 veterans of the Army, Navy and Air Force attended the event.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil was the chief guest.

"You all veterans are just not the brave protectors of the country, but a constant source of inspiration for our society and nation. From serving the country during the service to working towards society after retirement, your contribution and journey are immense for our country," he said.

The key focus of the Veterans Day celebration was enhancing awareness among veterans and their dependents on issues pertaining to pensions, grievances, financial assistance, Ex Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) scheme and various welfare schemes.

Veterans and their dependents were encouraged to project their problems, concerns and suggestions during the programme. Lectures were conducted by Directorate of Air Veterans (DAV), Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) and Zila Sainik Kalyan Board.

Indian Army Southern Command has been a major force in driving Tri-Service veteran welfare efforts through a practical, service-delivery approach centred on healthcare access, grievance redressal and facilitation of essential documentation, according to a release.