Veterans take part in para jumping display to mark 100 years of BEG war memorial

Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) Paratroopers including veterans put on a breathtaking display of para jumps to commemorate 100 years of the War Memorial of the Bombay Sappers Group (BEG) at Dighi Hills here on Tuesday.

More than 100 paratroopers of the elite 411 (Independent) Para Field Company including seven senior veterans undertook static line and free fall jumps to kickstart the events marking the reunion, a four-yearly event bringing together the entire Bombay Sappers fraternity, said a defence release.

The veterans were led by 75-year-old former Engineer-in -Chief, Lt Gen R R Goswami.

Brig S R Mazgaonkar at 74 years, Brig R G Divekar 66 years and former Central Army Commander Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri at 61 years defied age to take part in display of "bravery and belongingness", it said.

There were also the Paramotor pilots who recently completed the East-West Kutch to Kibithu Paramotor expedition as an ode to the War Memorial's Centenary.

The paramotors cast a spell on the audience with their low-level flying and acrobatics.

There were also displays of the traditional `Gatka' and `Malkhamb'.

BEG Commandant Brig Dilip Patwardhan, on completing the jump, spoke of the significance of the War Memorial referring to it as a Shraddha Sthaan, a symbol of sacrifice, valour and selfless service.

He said the Memorial, which serves as the logo of the Bombay Sappers, was erected in February 1923 and has recently been expanded to include names of gallant bravehearts of Bombay Sappers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. PTI SPK KRK