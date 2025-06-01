Veterinary drugs storehouse gutted in fire in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jun 1 (PTI) A huge stockpile of medicines kept at a government veterinary drugs storehouse was reduced to ashes in a fire at the premises in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted at the storehouse late Saturday night.

"Our staffers living around the store informed me, so I rushed to the spot around 10.45 pm," MP Animal Husbandry Department's deputy director for Jabalpur district Prafull Moon told PTI.

The official said fire tenders had started fighting the blaze before he reached the spot.

"The storehouse with the medicines stock has been gutted. The fire was put out around 2.30 am on Sunday, more than four hours after it broke out," he said.

"We have notified the police about the incident," Moon said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he said, adding the losses were being calculated. PTI LAL GK