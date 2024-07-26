Veterinary hospital opened by TACO in Haryana's Faridabad

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A veterinary hospital, complete with an animal birth control unit and a health van, has been opened in Haryana's Faridabad by The Animal Care Organisation (TACO), according to a statement issued on Friday.

TACO is an animal welfare project supported by the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) -- the umbrella organisation for Vedanta's community and social initiatives.

The hospital aims to enhance animal welfare by focusing on controlling the stray animal population and providing essential veterinary services, it said.

The health van will offer door-to-door veterinary care, including vaccination and treatment, to stray animals, livestock and pets, within a 20 km radius of the TACO shelter, the statement said.

Earlier this month, TACO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Animal Husbandry Department of Haryana and the Haryana State CSR Trust.

This agreement includes a commitment of Rs 100 crore for upgrading an existing government veterinary hospital in Gurugram. PTI MHS SLB NSM SLB NSM ANB ANB